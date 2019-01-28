Precious national treasure recovered

Home » Nation

Police in north China’s Shanxi Province have repatriated a precious bronze plate, a long-lost cultural relic, local authorities announced Saturday.

The Shanxi police received a tip-off in early June last year that a key cultural relic under state protection had been illegally sold abroad by a group of tomb raiders years ago.

The Jin bronze plate, dating back to the Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC), had changed hands in many provinces before being sold overseas. The police took months to identify the location of the lost treasure and related tomb raiders and smugglers.

According to archeologists, the Jin bronze plate was a sacrificial vessel designed for the Jin emperor over 2,600 years ago. The relic has a diameter of 40 centimeters and weighs over 7 kilograms.

The plate, engraved with dragons, turtles, water birds, frogs, fish and other animals, is seen as an auspicious symbol of royalty, longevity and fortune. There are 183 characters engraved in the interior surface of the plate.