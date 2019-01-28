The story appears on
Page A6
January 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Precious national treasure recovered
Police in north China’s Shanxi Province have repatriated a precious bronze plate, a long-lost cultural relic, local authorities announced Saturday.
The Shanxi police received a tip-off in early June last year that a key cultural relic under state protection had been illegally sold abroad by a group of tomb raiders years ago.
The Jin bronze plate, dating back to the Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC), had changed hands in many provinces before being sold overseas. The police took months to identify the location of the lost treasure and related tomb raiders and smugglers.
According to archeologists, the Jin bronze plate was a sacrificial vessel designed for the Jin emperor over 2,600 years ago. The relic has a diameter of 40 centimeters and weighs over 7 kilograms.
The plate, engraved with dragons, turtles, water birds, frogs, fish and other animals, is seen as an auspicious symbol of royalty, longevity and fortune. There are 183 characters engraved in the interior surface of the plate.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.