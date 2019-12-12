Advanced Search

December 12, 2019

Preparing for spring travel rush

By Xu Lingchao | 00:19 UTC+8 December 12, 2019 | Print Edition

Train tickets for next year’s Spring Festival travel rush will be available from today, China Railway said.

The rush will start on January 10 and continue until February 18. Some 440 million passengers will be on their way home or visiting relatives by train across China, about 8 percent more than that during the same period last year, China Railway said.

The Spring Festival holiday, a traditional time for family reunions, runs from January 24 to 30, while the travel rush, also known as “chunyun,” lasts 40 days.

Before the festival, there will be 10,550 trains running per day, capable of transporting 10.1 million people. After the festival, 10,820 trains will be in operation every day for people getting back to work.

By the end of 2019, China’s railway system will be 139,000 kilometers long, 35,000 of which are high-speed train tracks.

China Railway said more night trains will be arranged during the travel rush with 315 high-speed trains at night added, 50 percent more than last year.

