Prescription for improved medical care

China now boasts a medical team of 4.5 million practitioners, up 2.7 million from 1978, according to the Chinese Medical Doctor Association.

China has reversed its once dire situation of medical services and its medical technology is now at a similar level as that of developed countries, said Zhang Yanling, president of the association, at the association’s 2019 annual conference.

He added that the country has established a system to provide resident doctors with proper training after they graduate from medical school, so as to improve the quality of medical service.

The standardized training programs enable medical school graduates to practice their professional techniques in hospitals that are set up as training bases.

In 2018, a total of 62,000 resident doctors took tests on their professional skills, including 15,000 traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, Zhang said.