Preserving a slice of traditional Beijing

From Chinese shadow puppetry, horsehair-made dolls and paper-cutting to Rabbit God clay figurines, traditional handicraft arts are being revived in a restored historic building in the renowned tourist destination of Shichahai in downtown Beijing.

As the 560-year-old Guangfu Taoist Temple reopened yesterday after a yearlong renovation, it gave 1,500 square meters of its floor space to an exhibition of Beijing’s folk art.

The temple is one of 52 historic sites in Xicheng District brought under Beijing’s 2016-2020 cultural renovation and protection plan, said Jia Wenjing, deputy director of the municipal bureau of culture and tourism.

“All of the sites are located in traditional hutongs or alleyways. In addition to renovation, the local authorities introduced new management methods so that the buildings can be used to lively present Beijing’s history and tradition,” Jia said.

She said the government had entrusted a cultural institute to run the temple, which introduced new technology such as digital sand table simulation and augmented reality to present the historical background and techniques of over 100 traditional handicraft relics.

Shichahai is one of Beijing’s must-see tourist destinations with historic buildings in alleyways surrounding a scenic lake.

Many lakeside buildings have been turned into bars. City authorities aim to keep the traditional characteristics and protect the traditional culture and intangible cultural heritage.