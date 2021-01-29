Preserving the legacy of ancient grotto temples

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Gansu Province will ramp up efforts to protect its ancient grotto temples, including the UNESCO world heritage site Mogao Grottoes, over the next five years.

The province will promote standardized management of its 205 grotto temples — known as The Thousand Buddha Caves — in terms of cultural relics protection, monitoring and digitalization during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), according to Ma Yuping, head of the Gansu provincial cultural relics bureau.

Ma said a unified database will be established.

A survey of all grotto temples in the province is underway and expected to be completed in April.

China attaches great importance to the protection of its many ancient grotto temples.

In November, the State Council issued a set of guidelines to improve the conservation and make better use of grotto temples across the country.

Beijing has also adopted the revision of the regulation on the protection of historical and cultural sites in that city to intensify protection of local historic relics.

According to the revision approved by the local legislature on Wednesday, protected sites will cover world heritage sites, historical streets and lanes, traditional hutong alleyways, ancient waterways and the landscape of the old city area.

The revised regulation, which will take effect on March 1, stipulates that demolition and destruction of protected sites and bungalows are prohibited, major cultural sites and historical buildings should be vacated and restored to their original style, and efforts will be intensified to protect relics and improve the surrounding environment. Infrastructure and public service facilities will be improved in the old city area, according to the regulation.

New construction, reconstruction and expansion projects in protected streets, townships and villages will be allowed only to serve the basic needs of municipal infrastructure and public service facilities and relevant restoration work.

Libraries, museums, art galleries, bookstores and exhibition centers on local intangible cultural heritage will also be introduced to historical buildings to enhance public cultural services.

First issued in 2005, the regulation was revised to better serve the function of Beijing’s core area as a key area for the preservation of historical sites.