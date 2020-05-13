President calls for efforts to meet poverty-eradication goal

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to overcome the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic and make greater strides in high-quality transformation and development to ensure that the target of poverty eradication is reached and the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects is completed.

Xi made the remarks during a two-day inspection tour to north China’s Shanxi Province to investigate its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

He also stressed efforts to complete building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and ride on the momentum to write a new chapter in socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.

As the country’s coronavirus outbreak eases, poverty alleviation and economic recovery are top of Xi’s agenda. With eight months left this year, China is en route to delivering its target of eliminating absolute poverty by 2020’s end.

On his first stop on Monday, Xi visited an organic daylily farm in Yunzhou District of Datong City, and Fangcheng new village in the city’s Xiping Township to learn about its poverty alleviation efforts.

He was happy to learn that in recent years, the farm achieved a stable output of quality daylily — an edible plant — with a guaranteed market and price, helping lift a number of impoverished households out of poverty.

He then visited the Yungang Grottoes, where he heard about historical and cultural heritage protection efforts. He called the grottoes a “treasure of human civilization.”

On the second day, Xi went to Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi Province. The president learned about work resumption and upgrades to traditional manufacturing, as well as ecological and environmental protection efforts. He visited an economic reform demonstration zone yesterday and learned about their efforts to transform and upgrade local resource and manufacturing industries.

Noting that Shanxi is faced with the problem that it only has coal as the support industry, Xi urged the province to have a long-term strategic plan and strive for a new and right path of transition to the track of high-quality development as soon as possible.

Xi then visited Taiyuan Iron & Steel Company, the leading enterprise in China’s stainless steel industry. He saw that production has resumed after the coronavirus outbreak. Pointing out that products and technology are the foundation for enterprise, President Xi hoped the enterprise will make further efforts in scientific and technological innovation to bravely scale new heights and promote the development of advanced manufacturing industry.

Xi also told the enterprise to continue to strengthen epidemic prevention and control measures to ensure the safety of production.

Xi also visited the Fenhe River, which flows southeast into the Taiyuan Basin, where he stressed on the ecological protection and pollution prevention of the second-longest tributary of the Yellow River.

The harnessing of Fenhe River is not only for ecological environment protection and economic development of Shanxi Province, but also related to the historical and cultural heritage of the Taiyuan City and the whole province, he added.

Xi also encouraged green ways of working and living and called for more efforts to let people living in Taiyuan have a much stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

Xi told Shanxi Province to tighten the chain of epidemic prevention and control at all times after listening to the work reports of CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee and the provincial government.