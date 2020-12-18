The story appears on
December 18, 2020
President congratulates scientists on mission’s success
CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday sent his congratulations on the success of the Chang’e-5 mission that brought back the country’s first samples from the moon.
On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission, Xi extended warm congratulations and sincere greetings to all members who participated in the mission in a congratulatory message.
As China’s most complicated space project, Xi said the Chang’e-5 mission has achieved the extraterrestrial sampling and returning for the first time. It is another major achievement in overcoming difficulties by giving full play to the advantages of the new system of pooling national resources and strength, marking a great step forward in China’s space industry.
“Your remarkable feats will always be remembered by our country and people,” said Xi.
