Private education

Private schools accounted for 35.36 percent of China’s total enrolments in 2018, the latest official figures show. China’s private schools totaled 183,500, an increase of 5,815 from the previous year, according to a report on China’s education development in 2018 issued by the Ministry of Education. The total enrolment of the country’s private schools was 53.78 million in 2018, up 5.03 percent from 2017, the report said. Statistics indicated that the number of privately run kindergartens, primary schools, junior middle schools and high schools increased by 3.37 percent, 1.18 percent, 3.51 percent and 7.13 percent, respectively, compared with 2017.