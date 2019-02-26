The story appears on
February 26, 2019
Problems raised by NPC deputies are being solved
About 75 percent of problems raised in suggestions by national legislators at the annual legislative session last March have been solved or are being addressed, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress announced yesterday.
The 7,139 suggestions raised by deputies of the 13th NPC during the first annual session of the national legislature were passed to 200 related authorities. Most of the suggestions were about problems in people’s livelihoods, such as nursing services for the elderly, irrigation facilities in poor areas, after-school programs and public litigation reforms.
Among the suggestions, 20 were chosen as priorities and assigned to 36 government departments under the supervision of seven special committees under the NPC.
A large number of the suggestions led to constructive policy changes.
The suggestions relating to irrigation facilities in less-developed regions led to a 56.1 percent subsidy increase by the central government.
In December 2018, the regulation on how to process suggestions and opinions from NPC deputies was revised to improve efficiency after taking effect 13 years ago.
