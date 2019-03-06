Advanced Search

Procuratorates online

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 6, 2019 | Print Edition

By the end of 2018, procuratorates nationwide had publicized nearly 8.76 million pieces of information on case development since an online platform was established to enhance procuratorial transparency in 2014, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said yesterday.

The procuratorates have disclosed 540,696 pieces of information about major cases and over 3.6 million legal documents, such as indictments, via the website of case information disclosure. The disclosure of procuratorial affairs not only meets the people’s demand for judicial openness and justice, but also puts law enforcement agencies under public oversight, Dong Guiwen of the SPP said.

Nation
