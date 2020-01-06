The story appears on
Page A3
January 6, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Prolonged unrest to hurt city
FINANCIAL Secretary of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Paul Chan said yesterday that the prolonged social unrest and violence have jeopardized Hong Kong’s global image and competitiveness.
Hong Kong’s rating in various areas from security to business environment in international rankings will be in negative this year, he said in an online article.
The violent acts including arson, criminal damage and attacks on innocent people have deprived Hong Kong residents the sense of security and have deterred many international investors and tourists from coming, Chan said, citing a 40-50 percent drop in visitors to Hong Kong during the past few months.
If the situation continues, Hong Kong will lose not only incomes but also job opportunities, he added.
