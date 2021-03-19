Promoting ag products from Taiwan

Home » Nation

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday rolled out a series of measures to support the development of Taiwan-funded enterprises in the agriculture and forestry sectors on the mainland.

Known as “22 Measures on Agriculture and Forestry,” the support covers a variety of aspects concerning the development of enterprises and compatriots from Taiwan in the two sectors, including the use of agricultural and forest land, financing and funding support, investment and business operation, research and development, innovation, and local market exploration.

Through the measures, the mainland’s agricultural and forestry-related industries are open to Taiwan compatriots and enterprises and they can enjoy the same treatment as their mainland counterparts.

Under the measures, Taiwan compatriots and Taiwan-invested agricultural enterprises can acquire the management right of rural land and forest land in the mainland, apply for subsidies of agricultural insurance premium, enjoy interest subsidies of guaranteed loans, and issue credit bonds, conducting direct financing just as mainland businesses.

Besides, the document also encouraged Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to participate in the drafting of national standards for agricultural and forestry products such as tea, fruits and flowers, to promote the standardization of agricultural products.

The 22 measures came as new efforts by the mainland to further promote the implementation of the mainland’s 14th Five-Year Plan for development, and improve mutual beneficial systems and policies to better protect the well-being of Taiwan compatriots and ensure that they receive the same treatment on the mainland.

This is not the first time for the Chinese mainland to roll out attractive support measures to further boost cross-strait economic and cultural ties.