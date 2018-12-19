The story appears on
Page A6
December 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Promoting pragmatic links in East China Sea
China and Japan have agreed to promote pragmatic cooperation in the marine field in accordance with the consensus of making the East China Sea a sea of peace and friendship.
The agreement was reached during the 10th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs between various government departments from the two countries, held in Wuzhen, east China’s Zhejiang Province, from Monday to yesterday.
The two sides agreed to continue promoting maritime searches and rescue cooperation.
They exchanged views on establishing and opening a direct telephone line under the air and maritime contact mechanism.
They also agreed to hold the second meeting of experts to discuss marine waste in 2019.
The two sides pledged to cooperate more in fisheries, marine geology, Arctic affairs, as well as sea-related think tanks.
They also agreed to hold the 11th round of talks in Japan in the first half of next year.
