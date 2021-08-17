Protecting Gansu’s vast grasslands on horses

Home » Nation

As the sun rises, a sea of pink clouds surrounds the green grassland, with shadows of a row of mounted police appearing from time to time on the golden horizon. Tse-nga and a dozen of his colleagues start their daily training on horseback.

Chasing, shooting and bayoneting — two hours of skill training every morning has been Tse-nga’s “compulsory course” for 18 years to better protect about 40,000 local herdsmen in Maqu County in northwest China’s Gansu Province.

On the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, with an average elevation of 3,500 meters, Maqu once experienced a long, hard time working on public security management, as residents there live in scattered places. In the early 21st century, livestock theft occurred frequently in local pastures and inter-provincial border areas.

In November 2003, the grassland mounted police force was established to carry out security patrols and management on vast grasslands and inter-provincial border areas.

Tents and mountains

Tse-nga, who used to be a soldier, was among the first batch of the grassland mounted police. “Carrying tents and climbing mountains, we migrated with the herders all year around at first.

“As thieves were afraid to take the main roads, we had to patrol the rugged and swampy mountain roads ... the safest ‘cars’ on the grassland,” he said.

Even after 17 years, Tse-nga can still remember the first case he dealt with. “One night in 2004, a herder came to the tent where we were stationed and reported his more than 50 yaks were stolen. We then chased the suspects to the provincial border overnight and seized the gangster, retrieving the lost 250,000 yuan (US$38,600).”

“The role of the grassland mounted police is obvious and long-lasting,” said Song Wei, a senior official with the public security bureau in Maqu County. “Three months after the establishment of the force, the local livestock theft rate reported a yearly decrease of 70 percent.”

One afternoon early this month, Tse-nga and his colleague visited herdsman Dukar’s home to update his family information and knowledge concerning telecom fraud. Last year, the grassland police helped the 41-year-old Tibetan herder find his more than 20 lost yaks.

“The mounted police are a ‘symbol of safety’ on the grassland,” said Dukar’s daughter Tsering Lhamo.