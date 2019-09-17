Protecting patients

The story appears on
September 17, 2019
China’s National Health Commission yesterday pledged to enhance medical service safety and better protect patients’ health rights ahead of the first World Patient Safety Day that falls today. The slogan of the day in China will be “Patient safety involves everyone,” aiming to draw the attention of hospital staff, patients and their families as well as the public to patient safety and encourage them to make joint efforts, said Zhou Changqiang, an official from the NHC at a press conference in Beijing. Patient safety focuses on the reduction of risks in medical services and hospitals that may cause preventable harm to patients. In May, the 72nd World Health Assembly endorsed the establishment of World Patient Safety Day.
