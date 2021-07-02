Protection of disabled becoming better

Home » Nation

The protection of the rights of the disabled in China has been improving over the past decades, including legal protection, education and employment, experts have told a human rights seminar.

The seminar was a parallel event for the 47th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, held online from Wuhan, in central China.

More than 12 million people with disabilities have received living allowances and over 14 million severely disabled people have received care subsidies as of 2020.

Disabled students with financial difficulties can get 12 years of free education, or 15 years in some provinces.

“These advances have helped to get more than 80 million disabled people out of poverty, enjoy moderately prosperous lives and withstand the test of the COVID-19 epidemic,” said Feng Guo, head of the School of Law at Wuhan University.

“The advances also offered an effective solution for building a community with a shared future for mankind and realizing integrated development of people with disabilities,” said Feng.

Experts participating the seminar said the protection of the rights of the disabled will continue to be an integral part of the socialist rule of law in China.