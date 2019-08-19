Protesters gather in front of PLA, govt headquarters

Home » Nation

A protest by anti-government groups has been held at Victoria Park in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday.

The protest rally was supposed to be a convention confined to the park, according to the demonstration permission it had received. But one hour after the rally began at 2pm, the organizers called the crowds to move out and take to the streets. The mass spread out from the park to Charter Garden in Central, the city’s financial center. Shops along the roads were closed.

Thousands of protesters were gathering before the PLA Hong Kong Garrison headquarters building and the Hong Kong government headquarters. At least 20 protesters were using laser beams pointing at the two buildings. The protest was still going on about six hours from the beginning. The traffic in the island was almost paralyzed. And all the bus services through the Hung Hom underwater tunnel stopped.

Hong Kong Police Force organized a defense line before the island’s West District Police Department. The police were also positioning in the central government’s liaison office.

The government said it regretted that the demonstration chanted anti-police slogans.

“Many police stations were attacked or besieged for over 75 times. So far, about 180 police officers had been attacked by violent protesters and got injured,” said the government.