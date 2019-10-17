The story appears on
October 17, 2019
Protesters trying to bring down govt
HONG Kong protesters demanding universal suffrage and an amnesty for those charged with rioting are trying to humiliate and bring down the city’s government, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
In the strongest remarks yet by the Southeast Asian country, Lee said the demands did not provide a way out of often-violent unrest which has gripped Hong Kong for months.
“The demonstrators say they have five major demands and not one can be compromised but those are not demands which are meant to be a program to solve Hong Kong’s problems. Those are demands which are intended to humiliate and bring down the government,” Lee said at a business conference in Singapore.
“There is no simple solution ... to say we want universal suffrage, but Hong Kong is not a country, it is a special administrative region,” Lee added.
Lee said there could be some legislative reform or social policies that could help restore order but that it would not be easy.
He said the unrest was causing ructions across the region.
“When Hong Kong is troubled, when there are demonstrations or worse riots... I think that is very sad for Hong Kong and bad for the region,” Lee said. “We look on with concern.”
