Prototype computer’s super result

THE prototype of China’s new-generation exascale supercomputer Tianhe-3 has been tested for more than 30 organizations in China, the National Supercomputer Center in Tianjin has announced.

The prototype was operated to meet simultaneous demands from 30 organizations including the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Center, said Meng Xiangfei, head of the center’s applied research and development department.

It has provided computing services for more than 50 apps in fields including large aircraft, spacecraft, new-generation reactors, electromagnetic simulation and pharmaceuticals, he said.

It is a first-phase result in the research of exascale supercomputer capable of a quintillion calculations per second.

The new supercomputer Tianhe-3 will be 200 times faster and have 100 times more storage capacity than the Tianhe-1 supercomputer, China’s first petaflop supercomputer launched in 2010.