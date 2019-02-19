Province is branching out with forest trails

Home » Nation

Southwest China’s mountainous province of Guizhou plans to build 6,000 kilometers of forest trails by 2025, local authorities have said.

Located in the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, Guizhou is known for its rich natural resources, with forest covering 57 percent of the area in 2018.

The provincial government will take full advantage of Guizhou’s myriad mountains and lush woods to build four to five long trails that connect forests, wetlands and geoparks as well as other natural sceneries.

According to Guizhou Provincial Forestry Department, more than 2,000 kilometers of forest trails will be built by 2020.

Guizhou will also have 80 provincial-level forest cities, 300 forest towns and 2,000 forest villages by the end of 2025, providing its residents with recreational sites.

China saw 1.6 billion forest visitors in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s domestic tourists.