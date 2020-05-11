The story appears on
Page A3
May 11, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Public health emergency system to be boosted
CHINA will further strengthen its public health emergency response system, as some areas of weakness have been exposed in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic, a health official said on Saturday.
Li Bin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, told a press conference that the commission intends to build a “centralized and efficient” chain of command, and reform and modernize the disease prevention and control system.
The commission also aims to make better use of big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to better analyze the disease, trace the virus and distribute resources. He said the commission plans to step up research on core technology, improve medical insurance and better ensure the availability of emergency materials. International exchanges and cooperation should be enhanced, including China’s participation in global health governance and experience sharing, Li said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.