Public health emergency system to be boosted

CHINA will further strengthen its public health emergency response system, as some areas of weakness have been exposed in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic, a health official said on Saturday.

Li Bin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, told a press conference that the commission intends to build a “centralized and efficient” chain of command, and reform and modernize the disease prevention and control system.

The commission also aims to make better use of big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to better analyze the disease, trace the virus and distribute resources. He said the commission plans to step up research on core technology, improve medical insurance and better ensure the availability of emergency materials. International exchanges and cooperation should be enhanced, including China’s participation in global health governance and experience sharing, Li said.