Publisher told to improve communication

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping has called on China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration to improve its international communication capacity so as to better introduce China to the world in the new era.
Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to honor the 70th anniversary of the administration.
In the letter, Xi extended sincere greetings to officials and staff of the administration.
Highlighting the administration’s important role in comprehensively introducing the country’s development to the world and actively facilitating international exchanges in the past 70 years, Xi said the agency has made great contributions to telling China’s stories and conveying its voices.
Xi called on the administration to build itself into a world-class international communication institution with strong comprehensive strength to better introduce China in the new era and present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China to the world.
