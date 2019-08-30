Pu’er world’s largest tea plantation

Home » Nation

China’s major Pu’er tea plantation area of Dadugang in the southwestern Yunnan Province has been recognized as the world’s largest tea plantation by the London-based World Record Certification Agency.

The world record certificate was conferred to the municipal government of Jinghong, which administrates Dadugang.

Surrounded by tropical rainforests, the 65,246 mu (4,349 hectares) of terraced plantations in Dadugang are the origin area of Pu’er black tea, which is typically compressed into cake or brick forms.

“Tea-making and tea-drinking cultures have been passed down from generation to generation here. The ancient Tea Horse Road linked Yunnan with the world,” said Bai Ling, mayor of Jinghong.

In 2018, the tea planting area of Jinghong reached 289,000 mu, with an output of 22,600 tons. The value of the city’s tea industry amounted to 3 billion yuan (US$419 million).