Qingdao orders quarantine of 14 days for all fresh arrivals

Home » Nation

THE eastern Chinese city Qingdao is imposing a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals, state media reported yesterday, as China moves to address the threat of a rise in coronavirus cases in neighboring South Korea and Japan.

People with virus symptoms arriving in Qingdao, a major Northeast Asian transport hub in Shandong Province, should be isolated in designated hospitals, while others are required to stay at their residences or designated hotels, Xinhua said.

The rule came into force on Monday, Xinhua added, citing a local government statement.

Another Shandong city Weihai said it would quarantine arrivals from Japan and South Korea from yesterday — the first country-specific compulsory quarantine requirement by China.

South Korea confirmed 84 more new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 977, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yesterday, 144 new cases were reported, with 116 from Daegu City.

South Korea has reported 11 deaths and almost 1,000 infections, while Japan has 159 confirmed cases.

South Korean manufacturers will be allowed to export only up to 10 percent of the masks they produce each day.

Weihai is also home to a sizeable Korean expatriate community. It lies near the eastern tip of the Shandong peninsula across the Yellow Sea from South Korea, and its quarantine rules apply both to Chinese and foreign nationals arriving in the city.

They will be put up in hotels free of charge for a 14-day quarantine period, according to a notice on the city’s official WeChat account.

People who arrived in Weihai from South Korea or Japan from February 10 have already been contacted by the Weihai government, the statement said, adding it had “appropriately handled” cases of fever.

The government of a third Shandong port city Yantai yesterday said all business travelers and short-term visitors should stay in designated hotels.

Further north in China’s Liaoning Province is tightening screening of inbound passengers and will check the temperature of all arrivals, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday that his administration will spare no effort in containing the spread of the virus during his first visit to Daegu since the outbreak.

Moon added that there should be a “clear turning point this week in the upward trend of the number of confirmed patients,” reported the Yonhap news agency.

South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety reported yesterday daily production of face masks has reached 11 million.

That is double the rate of the previous two weeks.