Qingdao tests over 4m citizens

MORE than 4 million coronavirus test swabs have been taken in a matter of days in Qingdao, the Chinese port city where a minor outbreak elicited a sweeping health response.

Queues for testing stretched across the eastern city for a another day yesterday after fresh cases emerged in the city over the weekend and authorities swiftly swung into action to head off a wider outbreak.

Health workers in protective gear set up tents to take samples across neighborhoods. Residents said on social media that community representatives informed them of their nearest testing stations, with local districts helping to organize sample collection for mass testing.

Over 4.2 million samples had been collected for nucleic acid testing by afternoon yesterday, city authorities said in a press conference, adding that 1.9 million results had been obtained.

Except for the six confirmed cases and six asymptomatic infections earlier announced, no new cases have been found.

The city is aiming to test its entire population, around 9.4 million, within five days starting Monday. Testing began with “close contacts, close contacts of those close contacts and more casual contacts,” gradually expanding to all districts of the city, the health department said.

Epidemiological investigations discovered that the cases were linked to the Qingdao Chest Hospital used for treating imported COVID-19 patients.

A total of 225,345 people who traveled from Qingdao to other cities in east China’s Shandong Province since September 23 have tested negative for COVID-19, the provincial health authority said.