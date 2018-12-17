Qinghai revamps decrepit monasteries

Home » Nation

Northwest China’s Qinghai Province has invested 372 million yuan (US$54 million) to renovate dilapidated monasteries since 2015, according to local authorities.

The provincial united front work department said that over the past four years Qinghai has invested heavily to improve Tibetan Buddhism monasteries that were in poor condition, providing safe residences for nearly 30,000 monks and nuns.

The province has also launched a series of popular energy-saving projects in monasteries.

So far, more than 2 million yuan has been used to install 190 solar street lamps and 15 shower rooms with solar water heaters in five remote monasteries.

Sonam Palden, a monk with Sharude Monastery in Tsekhok County, in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Huangnan, witnessed the renovation of his monastery.

“Our monastery has become beautiful and warm after the overhaul,” he said. “We have solar lamps and a new library and dormitory.”

Walshul, deputy director of the department, added: “Monasteries are not only religious sites, but also grassroots social units. Religious personnel should also share the fruit of the country’s development.”