Quake hits Xinjiang

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 9:54am on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was at 37.87 degrees north latitude and 77.96 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 7 kilometers, the CENC said.

Before the quake, multiple minor jolts occurred in parts of Kashgar and Hotan prefectures, Xinjiang, from early Saturday morning.