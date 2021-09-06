Advanced Search

September 6, 2021

Quake hits Xinjiang

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 6, 2021 | Print Edition

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Pishan County in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 9:54am on Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was at 37.87 degrees north latitude and 77.96 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 7 kilometers, the CENC said.

Before the quake, multiple minor jolts occurred in parts of Kashgar and Hotan prefectures, Xinjiang, from early Saturday morning.

