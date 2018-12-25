The story appears on
December 25, 2018
Quake rocks county
More than 2,100 people have been evacuated after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Xaitongmoin County in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region early yesterday morning.
No casualties have been reported. Local governments have prepared tents, quilts, coats, and medical supplies. Traffic and telecommunications in the region are undisturbed. The epicenter was measured at 30.32 degrees north latitude and 87.64 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 8km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
