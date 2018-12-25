Advanced Search

December 25, 2018

Quake rocks county

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 December 25, 2018 | Print Edition

More than 2,100 people have been evacuated after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Xaitongmoin County in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region early yesterday morning.

No casualties have been reported. Local governments have prepared tents, quilts, coats, and medical supplies. Traffic and telecommunications in the region are undisturbed. The epicenter was measured at 30.32 degrees north latitude and 87.64 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 8km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

