Quarantine hotel collapse claims 10

AT least 10 people were killed in the collapse of a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in southeastern China, authorities said yesterday.

The sudden collapse of the seven-story Xinjia hotel in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, on Saturday evening trapped 71 people, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Forty-eight people had been rescued, with 23 others still trapped.

The building had been repurposed to house people who recently had contact with patients confirmed with COVID-19. The city has recorded 47 cases of the virus.

Two supermarkets on the first floor were undergoing remodeling when the accident happened, and a pillar was said to have caved in just a few minutes prior to the collapse, according to Zhang Yi, a district official.

Construction of the building, with a floor area of 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.

The owner, a man surnamed Yang, has been summoned by police while investigators work to determine whether the renovation or an original structural issue was at fault, according to the ministry.

Fifty-eight people who had recently been in regions hard hit by COVID-19 were being quarantined at the hotel but all had tested negative for the virus.

Hotel workers and employees of an auto shop in the building were also inside at the time of the collapse.

More than 1,000 firefighters, police officers and medics were dispatched to join the rescue work and the Ministry of Emergency Management has also sent a work team to Quanzhou to help with the rescue efforts and investigate the cause of the accident.

China’s National Health Commission announced that it was sending 18 medical experts from the nearby cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen to Quanzhou.