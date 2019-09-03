Radicals creating ‘black terror’ in HK

Home » Nation

VIOLENT protesters attacked and beat up people with different views to create “black terror,” a senior official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said yesterday.

Secretary for Security Lee Ka-chiu told a press conference that over the past two days, radical protesters have caused severe damages, and the escalating and expanding violence had undermined the operation, order and rule of law of Hong Kong.

About 100 petrol bombs were hurled by rioters on Saturday, who also set fire on several places, said Lee, adding that such violent acts posed a serious threat to the safety of people.

Two petrol bombs were found among the belongings of a 13-year-old suspect and a batch of petrol bombs were also seized by police on the platform of a Mass Transit Railways station.

If the MTR station was set ablaze, the consequences would be very serious, said Lee, urging the Hong Kong public to speak out against violence.

On Saturday, black-clad rioters who wore mask and helmet attempted to storm the headquarters compound of the Hong Kong government and the Legislative Council, using slingshots to fire petrol bombs and other objects into the buildings before they set fire on a main street near the Hong Kong police headquarters.

Rioters confronted police in various areas on Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and New Territories, hurling petrol bombs in different places and attacking police personnel with corrosive liquid and bricks.

They also set fire in different locations, vandalized public property, set up barricades, and damaged facilities at MTR stations such as platform screen doors. The fire set up by arsonists at Hennessy Road was very fierce at one point, reaching the height of overbridge and posing serious danger to residents nearby.

The Hong Kong police had arrested 159 people for the massive violence over the weekend, a police spokesman said yesterday.

The arrested included 132 males and 27 females, aged between 13 to 58, Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of Police Public Relations Branch, told a press conference. They were suspected of unlawful assemblies, possessions of offensive weapons, and assaulting and obstructing police, Tse said.

Another eight suspects had been arrested yesterday over charges of possession of offensive weapons and breaching an injunction order by court after radical protesters disrupted the operations in different MTR stations, Tse said.

The latest arrests brought the total number of arrests to 1,117 after widespread unrest ripped through Hong Kong and caused mayhem since early June, he said.

Carrying a gun, real or replica, could have dire consequences, Tse also warned protesters yesterday.

When someone draws a gun, there is no way for police to tell if it’s real or not. “The police would respond with force if a gun is pointed at anyone. That could have the most severe consequences,” said Tse, adding carrying a gun is a criminal offense by itself.

Tse also denied allegations that some gun-carrying protesters were police personnel in disguise, saying the guns carried by protesters were not used by the police. Multiple gun-carrying rioters had been captured in photos and video footages.

“These vicious slanders are despicable attempts to smear police officers who act in strict accordance with the law.”