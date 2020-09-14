Advanced Search

September 14, 2020

Rainy days ahead

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 14, 2020 | Print Edition

Widespread rainfall is expected to hit much of central and eastern China in the coming four days, the national observatory forecast yesterday.

Heavy showers or rainstorms will lash the provinces of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as well as Shanghai, with some regions likely to get up to 200 millimeters of rain within 24 hours, the National Meteorological Center said.

