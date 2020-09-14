The story appears on
Page A8
September 14, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Rainy days ahead
Widespread rainfall is expected to hit much of central and eastern China in the coming four days, the national observatory forecast yesterday.
Heavy showers or rainstorms will lash the provinces of Yunnan, Guizhou, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, as well as Shanghai, with some regions likely to get up to 200 millimeters of rain within 24 hours, the National Meteorological Center said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.