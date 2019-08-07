Advanced Search

August 7, 2019

Rapper cut off

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 August 7, 2019 | Print Edition

The social media account of a rapper has been closed permanently after he appeared to chop off a finger while livestreaming, the Beijing News reported yesterday.

The rapper, going by the stage name Beibei, seemed agitated and said he would cut off one finger in order to prove his innocence while livestreaming at yizhibo.com yesterday morning. Chopping sounds could be heard and then he showed what appeared to be a hand with a missing finger. Beibei was a member of Honghuahui, a popular hip-hop group which was dismissed yesterday.

