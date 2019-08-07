The story appears on
Page A6
August 7, 2019
Free for subscribers
Rapper cut off
The social media account of a rapper has been closed permanently after he appeared to chop off a finger while livestreaming, the Beijing News reported yesterday.
The rapper, going by the stage name Beibei, seemed agitated and said he would cut off one finger in order to prove his innocence while livestreaming at yizhibo.com yesterday morning. Chopping sounds could be heard and then he showed what appeared to be a hand with a missing finger. Beibei was a member of Honghuahui, a popular hip-hop group which was dismissed yesterday.
