July 14, 2021
Rare native tiger cub
A South China tiger cub was born in March in China’s primary zoo housing the rare species, bringing the total number of such tigers at the facility to 55, the zoo said yesterday.
The cub weighed only about 600 grams at birth, much less than the average weight — 1kilogram — of newborn tiger cubs.
After three months of meticulous care, the cub in Wangcheng Park Zoo in the city of Luoyang in central China’s Henan Province weighs 6.6kg and is in good health.
