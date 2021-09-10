Rare plants discovered in Yunnan

Home » Nation

A CLUSTER of Hoya burmanica Rolfe, a rare plant species, has been spotted in a new area in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The plant was recently found by patrol staff of the Longling Xiaoheishan provincial nature reserve.

Hoya burmanica Rolfe is a succulent plant with lemon-scented blossoms. Its yellow corolla is often shaped like a five-pointed star and the pink inner corolla is also star-shaped, said Tan Yunhong, a researcher with the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The species was originally found across northern and western Myanmar as well as eastern India. In 2019, it was first spotted in China.

The new discovery at two reserves in Yunnan — the Tongbiguan provincial nature reserve and the Ailaoshan national nature reserve ­— helps expand the species’ distribution in China and reflects the significance of such reserves.