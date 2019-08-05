Rebel teenager Ne Zha in a box office comeback

Home » Nation

Hundreds of years after his creation, the most rebellious teenager in Chinese mythology finally reconciled with his family, winning applause and tears from modern Chinese moviegoers.

Ne Zha, a mythical Chinese figure known for his rebellious spirit, is experiencing a huge boost of popularity following the runaway success of an animated movie featuring him as the main character.

Home-grown animation “Ne Zha” last Tuesday emerged as the highest-grossing domestically made animated film on the Chinese mainland.

As the first Chinese IMAX animated film, “Ne Zha” ranked in more than 1 billion yuan (US$145 million) in its first five days, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

It beat the “Monkey King: Hero is Back” with about 956 million yuan and is on course to beat out the animated Disney film “Zootopia,” the top-grossing animation in the mainland market with 1.53 billion yuan.

The film tells a story of Ne Zha, who was a devil born into a loving family and eventually emerged as a hero. The mythical figure riding on his “wind fire wheels” appears in some of the country’s best-known works of classic literature, such as “Journey to the West.”

Maoyan, a film database and ticketing platform, forecast the film’s total box office in the Chinese mainland will pass 3 billion yuan.

It has also become one of the highest-rated animated Chinese films in recent decades, scoring 8.7 out of 10 on China’s leading film rating platform Douban, and 9.7 out of 10 on Maoyan.

“‘Ne Zha’ is one of the best home-grown Chinese animations in recent years, thanks to its mature screenwriting, amazing visual effects, as well as a unique style of entertainment,” said movie critic Zhang Shufan.

Its resounding success was a stark contrast to the cold shoulder it received after the release of its first two trailers, which raised questions and mockery for its presentation of “the ugliest version of Ne Zha.”

“The audience may think he is ugly at first but after watching the movie, they will love him because of his soul and spirit,” said the film’s director Yang Yu, explaining that they deliberately picked an ugly version.

Yang, who also goes by the name Jiaozi, said the film is about fighting social stereotypes and so-called destiny. The film’s protagonist, while aspiring to become a hero, has to fight the widespread belief that he, as a demon reincarnated, is destined to wreak havoc.

“In reality, many young people are breaking down outside limits and prejudices,” he said, adding that the movie’s themes appear to be clicking with young Chinese.

This is not the first movie to have Ne Zha as the protagonist. In 1979, a milestone animation “Prince Ne Zha’s Triumph Against Dragon King” was produced, becoming a childhood memory of many.

“Although Ne Zha is a mythical figure, he should carry different spiritual cores in different ages,” Jiaozi said. “Humans are complex.”

Many viewers are also surprised by Ne Zha’s intimacy with his parents in this film, a clear deviation from some previous versions in which he had tense relations with his father, and his suicide is interpreted as a revolt against ancient China’s feudal system.