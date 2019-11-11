Recall of 550,000 cars over airbag fault

Home » Nation

Changan Ford Automobile Co Ltd, a joint venture between China’s Changan Automobile and American automaker Ford, on Friday started to recall 547,876 vehicles due to safety risk of airbags.

The recall involves 344,872 Mondeo models manufactured between January 4, 2013, and October 11, 2016, and 203,004 Edge models produced between September 4, 2014, and June 9, 2017, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its website.

Defective airbags were equipped with inflators not containing desiccant. When the airbags deploy, airbag inflators of the affected vehicles may rupture, spewing out shrapnel and posing risks to drivers and passengers, said the administration.

Changan Ford will replace the defective airbags free of charge, it said.

Meanwhile, BMW and BMW Brilliance Automobile decided to recall 67 vehicles in the Chinese market from December 16 over defective engine, according to China’s market regulator.

The recall, filed by BMW, involves 18 imported cars including BMW 730Li and Z4 manufactured between February 12 and May 29, 2019, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

BMW Brilliance Automobile, a joint venture between BMW and Chinese car maker Huachen Auto Group will recall 49 home-made BMW 325is and 325Lis, which were made between May 21 and September 24, 2019.

The defective balance shafts in these cars may cause oil leaks and even lead to unintended engine stop in extreme cases, posing saftey risks.

The automakers promised to replace engines for all affected vehicles free of charge.