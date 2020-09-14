Reciprocal restrictions on envoys’ activities

Home » Nation

CHINA has issued a diplomatic note announcing reciprocal restrictions on the activities of the US embassy and consulates in China, including the US consulate-general in Hong Kong, and their personnel, according to the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the measures apply to senior diplomats and personnel of the embassy and consulates.

The announcement comes days after the US imposed new restrictions on staff working for China’s foreign missions, such as a requirement to seek approval for university visits or meetings with local officials.

Since October last year, the US Department of State has imposed multiple rounds of restrictions on the normal performance of duties by the Chinese embassy and consulates in the United States and their personnel, the spokesperson said, adding that the US practice has severely violated international law and basic norms governing international relations and disrupted China-US ties and normal exchanges between the two sides.

“Once again we urge the US side to immediately correct its mistakes and lift the unreasonable restrictions imposed on the Chinese embassy and consulates and their staff. China will make reciprocal responses to US actions,” said the spokesperson.