Record for car registrations

Home » Nation

China saw a total of 9.66 million newly registered motor vehicles in the first quarter of this year, a record high for the same period in any year, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. This brought the total number of motor vehicles in China to 378 million by the end of March, including 287 million cars. Of the newly registered motor vehicles, 7.5 million were cars, adding 466,000 new-energy cars were registered in Q1, accounting for over 6 percent of the total and bringing the total number of NEVs to 5.51 million.