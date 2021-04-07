The story appears on
Page A8
April 7, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Record for car registrations
China saw a total of 9.66 million newly registered motor vehicles in the first quarter of this year, a record high for the same period in any year, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. This brought the total number of motor vehicles in China to 378 million by the end of March, including 287 million cars. Of the newly registered motor vehicles, 7.5 million were cars, adding 466,000 new-energy cars were registered in Q1, accounting for over 6 percent of the total and bringing the total number of NEVs to 5.51 million.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.