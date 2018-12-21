Reform and opening-up are the right step for China

Home » Nation

PUTIN praised the achievements of China’s development in the past decades, calling the reform and opening-up “the right step.”

“We are positive about the changes that happened in China,” he said. “I believe for a country like China, with a population of 1.3 billion, stability and predictability are very important, including the domestic policy.”

Putin also praised closer China-Russia ties and expected bilateral trade this year to reach the targeted US$100 billion.

“This is the result of the state of Russia-China relations and the rise of trust between our countries,” he said.