The story appears on
Page A3
December 21, 2018
Free for subscribers
Reform and opening-up are the right step for China
PUTIN praised the achievements of China’s development in the past decades, calling the reform and opening-up “the right step.”
“We are positive about the changes that happened in China,” he said. “I believe for a country like China, with a population of 1.3 billion, stability and predictability are very important, including the domestic policy.”
Putin also praised closer China-Russia ties and expected bilateral trade this year to reach the targeted US$100 billion.
“This is the result of the state of Russia-China relations and the rise of trust between our countries,” he said.
