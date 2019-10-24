The story appears on
Page A3
October 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Regulation to optimize business environment
THE State Council yesterday made public a regulation on optimizing the business environment in the latest step to unleash and develop productive forces and advance high-quality development.
The regulation, released under a decree signed by Premier Li Keqiang, will become effective from January 1, 2020.
Drawing on past experience and practices, the government seeks to solidify reform measures with regulations to target weak links in China’s business environment and address difficulties facing market entities.
Aligning with advanced international levels, the regulation specifies the principles and directions for fostering a stable, fair, transparent and predictable business environment. It stipulates that the state shall provide equal protection to all market entities and ensure they can make equal use of all factors of production and enjoy support policies in accordance with the law.
The government will protect market entities’ managerial autonomy, property rights and other legitimate rights and interests, and promote the establishment of a unified national platform for safeguarding entities’ rights and interests, according to the regulation.
It also clarifies rules regarding the faster establishment of enterprises, equal market access, solid implementation of tax and fee reduction policies, and easing financing difficulties.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.