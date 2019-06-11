Regulations to improve control and care of dogs

The story appears on
The south Chinese city of Shenzhen plans to begin injecting microchips into all dogs from the second half of this year to better manage them, according to the city’s Urban Administration and Law Enforcement Bureau.
The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and inserted underneath the dog’s skin between the shoulder blades, according to Feng Zengjun, deputy director of the bureau.
“The basic information of each dog can be scanned, which can help lost dogs be easily identified and returned to their owners,” Feng said.
Shenzhen will also borrow experiences from Hong Kong and establish pet corners across the city for dog lovers to meet each other. Stricter law enforcement on dogs will also be implemented.
“All dogs must be walked on leashes in the open air and dog droppings must be immediately cleaned to avoid pollution,” said Zeng. “We will have a more specific regulation on the length of the leashes and how to walk the dogs.”
Shenzhen has rolled out a series of regulations to improve pet management since 2019. The city initiated an electronic system in May that allows citizens to apply for a certificate to have a dog online. It also plans to eliminate stray dogs via a Trap-Neuter-Adoption plan.
