Rejections and delays spark US study visa alert

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Ministry of Education has warned Chinese students and scholars of the risks of going to study in the United States.

The alert states that visa applications have recently been restricted, with an extended reviewing process, shortened validity period and an increased rejection rate, which has affected plans to study or the completion of studies.

From January to March, more than 1,350 Chinese students had applied for US student visas but 182 were “unable to make the trip as planned” due to visa issues, accounting for 13.5 percent of all applicants, Xu Yongji, deputy head of a department overlooking foreign academic exchanges, said.

Xu said this was a marked increase from just more than 3 percent of applicants who experienced visa issues in 2018, citing data from the China Scholarship Council.

Visa denials have “damaged the dignity” of Chinese students and cast a “cold spell” over research collaborations and academic exchanges, he said.

China is the biggest source of international students on US campuses, with 360,000 of them last year, or a third of the foreign student body, with many paying full tuition.

Chinese students contributed US$14 billion to the US economy in 2017.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang yesterday said the US had been setting “unnecessary obstacles” to people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

“This has been widely opposed by the education circles in China and the US, as well as by (Chinese) students studying abroad (in the US),” he said.

The New York Times reported in April that the United States has started to bar some Chinese academics from the country if they are suspected of “having links to Chinese intelligence agencies,” with 30 scholars having their visas cancelled or put under review in the past year.

China’s Global Times has published accounts from several Chinese academics saying their 10-year visas to the US were cancelled, with officials citing concerns about links to Chinese intelligence.