Relations with UK and EU will not change

A stable, open and developing Britain and European Union are in line with the interest of all parties, and China hopes that the process of Brexit can be steady and orderly, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said yesterday.

Hua made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question on Brexit.

Members of Parliament voted 432-202 against the Brexit deal reached between the British government and the EU.

“China attaches great importance to Brexit,” said Hua, adding that China has noticed there are some differences in Britain as well as between Britain and the EU on the Brexit.

China’s established policy on promoting China-Britain and China-EU relations will not change, she said.