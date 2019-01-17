The story appears on
Page A3
January 17, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Relations with UK and EU will not change
A stable, open and developing Britain and European Union are in line with the interest of all parties, and China hopes that the process of Brexit can be steady and orderly, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said yesterday.
Hua made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question on Brexit.
Members of Parliament voted 432-202 against the Brexit deal reached between the British government and the EU.
“China attaches great importance to Brexit,” said Hua, adding that China has noticed there are some differences in Britain as well as between Britain and the EU on the Brexit.
China’s established policy on promoting China-Britain and China-EU relations will not change, she said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.