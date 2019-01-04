Advanced Search

January 4, 2019

Relief teams aid quake struck villages

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 4, 2019 | Print Edition

Five towns in Gongxian County, in the city of Yibin, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, were jolted by an earthquake early yesterday.

One person was slightly injured but no deaths were reported after the 5.3-magnitude quake struck at a depth of 15km. Some 774 villagers have been affected by the quake and 691 houses belonging to 271 families have been damaged.

Light rain is predicted for the high-altitude region from today to Sunday.

The Sichuan Earthquake Administration has sent supplies, and continues to relocate villagers. A working team has been dispatched to assist with disaster relief efforts.

Major roads in the county were not affected, and telecommunications and the power supply are undisturbed. There have been 41 aftershocks, all below 3.0-magnitude.

