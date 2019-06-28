Renting troubles young

Home » Nation

A survey released by the China Youth Daily yesterday shows that more than 91 percent of young people in China find it is troublesome to both seek and live in rental housing.

The major problems are misleading advertisements and uncomfortable living conditions, the survey reported, adding that 61 percent of respondents have been misled by housing advertisements.

“Intermediaries use false advertisements with extremely low rent to attract people but the trading prices are much higher,” Cao Xin, a recent graduate in Shanghai, complained.

More than half of the tenants surveyed are concerned about living conditions, lack of privacy and rising rent.

“The tenants are at a disadvantage in the rental market currently,” said Ye Jianping, director of land policy and institution research center with the Renmin University of China. “The government needs to improve housing supply and strengthen regulations on rent.”

Up to 76.4 percent of interviewees called for strengthened supervision and a crackdown on intermediaries that violate laws and regulations.

The extensive survey covered 1,920 people aged from 18 to 35 years old.