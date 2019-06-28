The story appears on
Page A6
June 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Renting troubles young
A survey released by the China Youth Daily yesterday shows that more than 91 percent of young people in China find it is troublesome to both seek and live in rental housing.
The major problems are misleading advertisements and uncomfortable living conditions, the survey reported, adding that 61 percent of respondents have been misled by housing advertisements.
“Intermediaries use false advertisements with extremely low rent to attract people but the trading prices are much higher,” Cao Xin, a recent graduate in Shanghai, complained.
More than half of the tenants surveyed are concerned about living conditions, lack of privacy and rising rent.
“The tenants are at a disadvantage in the rental market currently,” said Ye Jianping, director of land policy and institution research center with the Renmin University of China. “The government needs to improve housing supply and strengthen regulations on rent.”
Up to 76.4 percent of interviewees called for strengthened supervision and a crackdown on intermediaries that violate laws and regulations.
The extensive survey covered 1,920 people aged from 18 to 35 years old.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.