Report hails lifting 770m out of poverty as milestone

CHINA has greatly accelerated global poverty alleviation and written a new chapter in the history of the fight against poverty, according to a white paper released yesterday.

The world’s largest developing country has achieved a complete eradication of extreme poverty, raising more than 770 million people from poverty since its reform and opening-up in late 1970s.

According to the World Bank standard, the figure accounted for more than 70 percent of the global total over the same period, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office.

The paper, titled “Poverty Alleviation: China’s Experience and Contribution,” hailed China’s complete eradication of extreme poverty as a milestone in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of humankind.

The white paper was issued to record the course of the Chinese people’s fight in eliminating extreme poverty, introduce China’s approach, and share its experience and actions in poverty alleviation.

Noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the white paper said the Party has united and led the Chinese people in the battle against poverty with unwavering faith and will over the past century.

Through continuous efforts, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents had all been lifted out of poverty, and all 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 villages had been removed from the poverty list by the end of 2020.

During its poverty alleviation practices, China has developed a set of standards and procedures to accurately identify the poor, the causes of their poverty and their needs. These were summarized as targeted efforts in six areas, referring to efforts to identify the poor accurately, arrange targeted programs, utilize capital efficiently, take household-based measures, dispatch first Party secretaries based on village conditions, and achieve the set goals.

Registration system

For instance, poor households are identified primarily based on their incomes, with consideration given to other factors including housing, education and health, while for villages, consideration is given to the incidence of poverty, the per capita net income of the villagers, and income from businesses run by village collectives.

The individuals and villages confirmed as poor were then registered and a national poverty alleviation information system was created.

“Through this registration system, for the first time in the history of poverty alleviation, China has identified every poor individual in every village,” the paper said.

The strategy of targeted poverty alleviation is China’s strongest “weapon” in its final battle against poverty, and a major innovation in the theory and practice of poverty reduction, it said.

“The root cause of poverty is inadequate development,” the paper said, adding that development is the most effective way to eradicate poverty.

During its fight against poverty, China has taken five measures, including boosting the economy to provide more job opportunities, relocating poor people from inhospitable areas, compensating for economic losses associated with reducing ecological damage, improving education in impoverished areas, and providing subsistence allowances for those unable to shake off poverty through their own efforts alone.

Over the course, investment from the central, provincial, city and county governments have totaled nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (US$244 billion).