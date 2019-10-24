Report of Lam being replaced dismissed

Home » Nation

CHINA’S foreign ministry said yesterday that the Financial Times report on plans for replacing Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam was a political rumor with ulterior motives.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Hua stressed that the central government would continue to firmly support Lam and the Hong Kong government’s efforts to stops the violence and restore order as soon as possible.

The Hong Kong government had not issued any official response to the report.

The Financial Times quoted unnamed sources who said Beijing was planning to replace Lam with an “interim” leader by March 2020.

Hong Kong’s legislature yesterday formally withdrew the planned legislation that would have allowed extraditions to China’s mainland and was the initial focus of the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

Beijing has repeatedly affirmed its support for Lam’s leadership throughout the protest movement.

“We firmly support Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam in leading the SAR (special administrative region) government,” Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said in September.

Meanwhile, the government of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region yesterday announced that it will roll out a cash incentive scheme to support travel agents and other tourism-related industries in Hong Kong.

Edward Yau, secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR government, told the media that under the scheme, travel agents will get HK$120 (US$15.3) for each inbound overnight visitor, and will be provided HK$100 for every outbound traveler.

The quota for each agent is 500 and every agent can receive up to HK$60,000.

The total amount involved is estimated to be about HK$100 million. The cash will be issued by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong to travel agents.

The plan is expected to be implemented in November and will last for four months until the end of March 2020.

Yau said the tourism industry is in the economic doldrums and the scheme aims to give travel agents a cash incentive to attract more visitors.

“This is very much needed at this point of time because of the very drastic reduction in visitors to Hong Kong. And we’re also hoping that this would provide a pass-on effect to some of the other industries which are related to tourism,” he said.