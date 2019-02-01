The story appears on
Page A6
February 1, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Rescued as ship burns
The entire crew of 11 onboard a cargo ship that caught fire yesterday off the east coast of Jiangsu Province have been rescued. The fire broke out around 6:45am when the cargo ship was 100 nautical miles off the east shore of Dafeng District in the city of Yancheng, according to the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of the neighboring city of Lianyungang. The center sent a helicopter to the scene while contacting the ships passing by. As of 9:57am, all of the 11 crew members on the ship have been taken to the helicopter. So far, the fire is under control.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.