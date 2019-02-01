Rescued as ship burns

Home » Nation

The entire crew of 11 onboard a cargo ship that caught fire yesterday off the east coast of Jiangsu Province have been rescued. The fire broke out around 6:45am when the cargo ship was 100 nautical miles off the east shore of Dafeng District in the city of Yancheng, according to the Maritime Search and Rescue Center of the neighboring city of Lianyungang. The center sent a helicopter to the scene while contacting the ships passing by. As of 9:57am, all of the 11 crew members on the ship have been taken to the helicopter. So far, the fire is under control.