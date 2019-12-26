Residence registration limits to be eased

Home » Nation

RESTRICTIONS on residence registration will be completely lifted for cities with a residential population of less than 3 million in urban areas, according to a guideline jointly issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council.

The guideline has been issued to step up reform and improve social mobility of labor force and talents, thereby supporting the country’s sustained economic growth.

It calls for generating high-quality opportunities and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

In addition, conditions for residential settlement will be relaxed for large cities having a residential population of 3-5 million in urban areas. The settlement policies for mega cities with a residential population of above 5 million in urban areas will also be improved, the guideline said.

China’s household registration system is called “hukou.” It not only includes identifying information, but also connects with social welfare services based on a person’s birthplace.