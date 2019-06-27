The story appears on
Page A6
June 27, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Resolving disputes at grassroots is working
Before a fierce quarrel could escalate into a fight with his neighbor, Shui Zhengqi called the village “minute legal clinic” for mediation and it worked.
On-duty “peacemaker” Yuan Houli, a 75-year-old retired teacher, responded.
Wang Mingbei in Shiqiao Village, southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, was burning dry grass in his yard for composting as fertilizer but the blaze accidentally spread to one of Shui’s osmanthus trees. The two men quarreled.
Under Yuan’s mediation, Wang apologized to Shui and paid him 200 yuan (US$29) in compensation. The dispute was solved peacefully.
China is working to enhance rural governance through honing villagers’ ability in self-governance, introducing various consultation mechanisms about village affairs, ensuring law and order, and fighting corruption at the primary level.
Other places in China are also exploring new ways to solve disputes at grassroots level.
In eastern Zhejiang Province, the local government has established online dispute settlement platforms with the help of big data and artificial intelligence technology. Residents can report problems and get mediation and arbitration service online.
“The diversified ways of dispute settlement are channels for the government to keep close ties with the people,” said Dai Yanjun, a professor at the Party School of the Central Committee of the CPC.
“The new channels for resolving social disputes reflect progress in social governance,” he added.
